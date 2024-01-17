QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

