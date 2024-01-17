Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Decreased by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

