Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HQY stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

