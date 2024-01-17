Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aehr Test Systems Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.