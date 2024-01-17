Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Valaris Limited Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valaris’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NYSE:VAL opened at $65.22 on Monday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

