Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.62) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.