Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $19.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

