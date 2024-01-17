ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89. 4,465,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 29,856,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 45.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

