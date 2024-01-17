Prologis, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

