Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.08. 733,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

