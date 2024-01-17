Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.08. 733,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.