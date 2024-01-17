Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.58-4.68 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

PRGS stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

