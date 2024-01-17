Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Shares Up 1.8%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 29,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
