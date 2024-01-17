Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 12,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
