Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 12,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 175,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

