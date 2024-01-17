Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 81,001 shares of company stock worth $634,337 over the last 90 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
