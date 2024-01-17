Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 81,001 shares of company stock worth $634,337 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.