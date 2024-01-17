Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.94

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 505.94 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 517.90 ($6.59). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 513.20 ($6.53), with a volume of 830,087 shares changing hands.

PHNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 718 ($9.14) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 415 ($5.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 739 ($9.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.85).

The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £443.50 ($564.32) per share, for a total transaction of £37,697.50 ($47,967.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 178 shares of company stock worth $3,815,041. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

