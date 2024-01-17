Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 498,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

