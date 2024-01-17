Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

