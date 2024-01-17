PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

