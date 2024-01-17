Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSFE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

PSFE opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $818.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

