PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

