PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $543.81 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $543.81 million and $5.06 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2,005.35 or 0.04706290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 209,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
