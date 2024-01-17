Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $439.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

