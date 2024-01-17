Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $474.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

