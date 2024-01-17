Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

