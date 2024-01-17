Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $406.04 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.89 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.06.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

