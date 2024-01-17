Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.