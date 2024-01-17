Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,111,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,735,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.