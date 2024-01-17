Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

