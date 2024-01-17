Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

