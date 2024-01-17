Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Articles

