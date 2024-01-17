Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,207 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,207 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

