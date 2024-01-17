Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,815 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

