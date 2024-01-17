Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ONE Gas worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

