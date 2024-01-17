Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

