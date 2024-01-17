Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.