Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,997 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of KB Home worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 494,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

