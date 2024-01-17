Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 169,118 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.20. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.