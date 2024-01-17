Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.