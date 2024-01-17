Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.