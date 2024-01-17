OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.54).
Several research firms have commented on OSB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 720 ($9.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 720 ($9.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
In related news, insider Simon Walker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($100,203.59). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
