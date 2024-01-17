ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of IX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. ORIX has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

