Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

