Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7 %

HON stock opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.