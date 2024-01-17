Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,733 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $354.55 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $357.65. The company has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

