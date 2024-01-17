Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 148,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

