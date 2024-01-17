Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,394 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

