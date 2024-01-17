Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,922,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

