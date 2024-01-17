Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,084 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

