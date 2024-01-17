Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $22.66 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,433 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $597.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $600.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

