Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $16.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,336 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

