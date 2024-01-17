Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) were down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 22,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Oriental Culture Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Oriental Culture

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oriental Culture by 154.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

